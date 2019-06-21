Taylor Swift, Katy Perry end long-running feud and more ICYMI news

No more beef

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have finally found peace. For years, there was no love lost between the pop stars, but they are now on good terms -- good enough, in fact, for Katy to appear in Taylor's music video for "You Need to Calm Down." Toward the end of the video, Taylor, dressed as french fries, sees Katy, dressed as a cheeseburger. The two hug. "She and I have been on good terms for a while," Taylor told Capital FM on June 17. "She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch to my tour when it started a while ago. From that point on, we've been on good terms. Then we saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things." Taylor said she felt "lighter" after making up. "We'd grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other," she added. As for the costumes, she said, after seeing that Katy wore a burger costume to Met Gala afterparties in May, "I was like, 'Can we do a burger and fries as a metaphor for two people that belong together?'"

