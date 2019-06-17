Not long after Taylor Swift released her new celebrity-drenched music video for "You Need to Calm Down," the singer showed some love to the video's guest stars by posting their Twitter handles and encouraged her massive following to also follow her pals. The problem: she posted the wrong Twitter handle for the actor Ryan Reynolds.

The tweet, in which she encouraged her online followers to support @RyanReynolds (not the actor), didn't go unnoticed after a fan grabbed a screenshot.

"Uh oh," the fan said, realizing that Taylor really meant to add "Deadpool" star Ryan's actual handle, which is @VancityReynolds.

So, who is @RyanReynolds? Well, he's a sports writer for Courier & Press in Evansville, Indiana… and yes, he's used to this.

"So uh, @taylorswift13 … I appreciate the shoutout but you're looking for @VancityReynolds. PS: I'm a big fan. Especially 'Style' and 'Shake It Off.' Seriously. Ask my teenage sons. I sing along in the car. I'm so old and so lame," he hilariously wrote on Twitter.

Ryan, the journalist, told Page Six, "It happens all the time, honestly. Gwen Stefani did it a few months ago and was really sweet about it when it was pointed out to her. Richard Marx, Oprah and plenty of other celebrities have done it, too."

After realizing the online blunder, Taylor was able to, uh, shake it off, and correct her mistake.

"The cool thing is that the vast majority of the people who respond get it and think it's hilarious," journalist Ryan said. "The world's still full of people with a good sense of humor."

Taylor, by the way, has 83.5 million followers on Twitter. The Courier & Press, according to wikipedia, has a daily circulation of about 30,000. Ryan Reynolds the journalist now has over 8,800 followers after a sudden influx of Swifties began following him.

Funny enough, on June 5, nearly two weeks before Taylor's new song and video, journalist Ryan tweeted out a note about his namesake.

"Also, a note for those people showing up here today who are new to the joke," he wrote, "If you're looking for the actor, try @VancityReynolds."

He added, "If you're looking for the newest member of the @Cubs farm system ... I don't think he has an account.If you're looking for me, here I am."