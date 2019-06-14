LGBTQ groups are seeing an influx of donations today, and Taylor Swift is being credited.

The donations come on the heels of Taylor's new song "You Need to Calm Down," which equates to an anti-bullying, pro-LGBTQ anthem. In the song, Taylor gives a shout out to GLAAD, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

Michael Buckner/Hollywood Life/REX/Shutterstock

"The fact she continues to use her platform and music to support the LGBTQ community and the Equality Act is a true sign of being an ally," GLAAD executive Anthony Ramos told TMZ on Friday, a few hours after the pop star dropped her newest single.

"Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?," the lyrics say at one point.

Anthony added that Taylor made a "very generous" donation to the organization earlier this month, and now, with the new song as a motivator, her fans are following her lead.

TMZ notes that GLAAD recently started a fundraiser to support its LGBTQ advocacy work during Pride Month, setting a $1,300 goal as an homage to Taylor's favorite number 13. GLADD, by no coincidence, has been inundated with $13 dollar donations.

After the video, GLAAD seemed speechless after hearing its name included in the song, tweeting out images from Taylor's lyrical video that mentioned the group.

"did @taylorswift13 just —," the group tweeted Thursday night after the song was released.

The group later added, "omg she really did that." On Friday, they continued to tweet the shout out.

The video for "You Need to Calm Down" is set to be released on Monday.

"A delicious new video comes out Monday morning…💗🎂💗," Taylor wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of frosting and sprinkles, presumably from a cake.