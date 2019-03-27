"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams is giving her social media fans a glimpse of her precious newborn girl, Pilar Jhena McKinley.

Charles Sykes / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Wednesday, the reality TV star posted a photo of her five-day-old daughter in a floral blanket. Pilar's face is turned the opposite direction in the image.

"This is what gave mommy all tha heart burn," Porsha added.

As is often the case these days, Porsha and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, also set up a Instagram page for their daughter (impressively, Pilar already has over 1,000 followers.)

"Mommy always did love herself some baby hair!," the newborn apparently captioned the same image that her mom posted. In a followup picture, Pilar's tiny hand is seen wrapping itself around her dad's finger.

"I've waited all my life to hold daddy hands!," the caption read.

People magazine reported that Porsha welcomed the baby on March 22 via a C-section.

"What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ," Dennis told the magazine last week. "We couldn't have imagined a more magical moment! Can't thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it's been a fantastic journey."

This is Porsha's first child.