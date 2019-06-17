Back on June 4, comedian Tracy Morgan made headlines when he was involved in a car accident involving his brand-new $2 million Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport just minutes after he drove it off the lot.

"Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine," Tracy tweeted hours later. "My NEW CAR? We shall see." Now a new report reveals how much it's going to cost to repair the luxury sports car.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Even though the accident was little more than a fender-bender -- a 61-year-old woman driving a Honda CR-V hit the side of Tracy's Bugatti as both were preparing to turning right onto a New York City street -- as TMZ puts it, "fixing a scratch is the equivalent of plunking down enough money to buy the car that sideswiped it."

According to TMZ, the good news is that there's no structural damage. The bad news? Replacing the damaged front bumper alone will cost $22,000. Add to that another $10,000 to replace the damaged fender on the driver side quarter panel.

And on top of that? Labor costs still need to be factored in.

The woman who hit Tracy, Jocelyn Madulid, previously claimed to Page Six that the accident wasn't her fault. "I was driving. I heard somebody hit me. I felt boom," she said. "We are both turning right -- people are still crossing [the street]. So what happened is we're both turning right. But I know he hit me because I was already [turning]. I was there, he was the one who hit me!"

But according to TMZ, she did cause the crash: Coincidentally, an NYPD traffic agent was on the corner when the fender bender happened and witnessed the accident.

Noam Galai / Getty Images for Webby Awards

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Honda collided with the Bugatti as Tracy prepared to make a legal turn onto 10th Avenue off of 42nd Street. The Honda went to turn too but did not have the right of way, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

It's unclear if the woman who hit the former "30 Rock" star will have to pay the repair bills herself or if her insurance will take care of the costs to fix both her and Tracy's vehicles.