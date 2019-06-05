Hours after comedy star Tracy Morgan made headlines following a New York City car accident involving his brand-new $2 million Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport -- which he'd reportedly just driven off the lot -- the other driver spoke out about what happened.

Page Six interviewed Jocelyn Madulid, 61, the woman behind the wheel of the Honda CR-V that Tracy believes sideswiped him. She told the New York Post column that she was "traumatized" when the "Saturday Night Live" alum yelled at her and angrily banged on her vehicle following the minor accident.

And according to her, the crash wasn't her fault.

"I was driving. I heard somebody hit me. I felt boom," she said. "We are both turning right -- people are still crossing [the street]. So what happened is we're both turning right. But I know he hit me because I was already [turning]. I was there, he was the one who hit me!"

She also recounted how she felt after the "30 Rock" actor erupted at her after the accident (the New York Post has video of him striking her car and seemingly shouting, "B----, get out the car!"). "He was yelling at me, I got scared. I didn't yell anything back. I just stayed in my car," Jocelyn said.

The other driver also revealed that she had no idea that she'd just been involved in an accident with a celebrity.

"I was just curious. The people were taking pictures of him and the car," she told the Post. "I asked the traffic officer, why [are] people taking pictures and he said, 'You don't watch TV? That's a famous guy.' Then there was a double-decker bus and the tourist guide was saying, 'Oh, that's Tracy Morgan!'"

The Post reported that neither driver was injured or charged, though DailyMail.com reported that Tracy was driven away from the scene in an ambulance. He later tweeted, "Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all."

Jocelyn said that she was on her way to work when the accident occurred and is now afraid that her insurance premium will go up because Tracy's car is so expensive. "I'm worried about that," she told the newspaper.

An eyewitness previously told the Post that post-crash, Tracy "said he got [the Bugatti] literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it. He just bought it, dude, and it's pretty scraped up."

The accident happened three days shy of the five-year anniversary of a fatal vehicle accident involving Tracy's limo van and a Walmart tractor-trailer truck. The actor reportedly received a $90 million settlement after suffering severe injuries in the accident, which killed his friend, comedy writer James McNair.