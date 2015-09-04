Tracy Morgan, who nearly lost his life after a horrific car crash with a Walmart truck, got a massive settlement, according to a fellow comedian.

While speaking to The Breakfast Club, Damon Wayans said that the former "SNL" funnyman got a $90 million settlement from the mammoth retail chain.

Quickly after Damon's statement, though, Tracy's rep denied the claims, saying the terms of the deal are confidential. "Tracy has had no contact with Mr. Wayans since before the accident so there is no way he would be able to know this and thus is false," the statement said.

In mentioning the huge settlement, Damon seemed casual about it as he discussed how money affects the way audiences view comedians. The statement appeared authentic and not scripted.

"I'm happy he got his money," Damon said.

In last year's accident, Tracy's friend died from injuries he sustained. Tracy, too, suffered severe injuries and was unable to walk for months. He also suffered brain injuries.

Since then, Tracy has gotten back on his feet and even got married last month. He is set to return to TV for the first time since the accident when he hosts "SNL" on Oct. 17.