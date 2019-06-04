It's safe to say that Tracy Morgan isn't having the best day. On Tuesday, the actor's brand new $2 million car was apparently sideswiped on a busy New York City street.

The car, a Bugatti, is so new that it still has the paper license plates on it from the car dealer.

"He said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it," a witness told the New York Post. "He just bought it, dude, and it's pretty scraped up."

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Video posted to TMZ show an annoyed Tracy on the phone while looking at the damage, which, considering the cost of the car, is bound to be expensive. Social media video shows "The Last O.G." star speaking to several potential witnesses, all while a curious crowd gathers to view the damage.

It's not known whether Tracy or the driver of the Honda CR-V is at fault, although TMZ theorizes that the driver of the Honda made a last second right turn and smashed into the Bugatti.

The witness, named Chris Ricciardelli, told the New York Post that Tracy was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. "The first thing he said was his left hip was hurting him," Chris said.

The accident comes just a day after Tracy announced that he was hosting this year's ESPY awards. The accident also comes three days shy of the 5-year anniversary of the fatal car accident involving his limo van and a Walmart truck.

He allegedly received a $90 million settlement after suffering near-death injuries. Tracy's friend died in the accident.