Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley have split and called off their engagement, according to a new report.

The split, reported by E! News, comes less than three months after "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and Dennis welcomed a baby girl, Pilar Jhena McKinley.

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fans seemed to notice that the romance was on the rocks when the reality TV star unfollowed her man on Instagram, a modern-day telltale sign that things were over. However, this wasn't the first time she's done this.

E! noted that Porsha unfollowed her then-beau in May amid unsubstantiated rumors that he was unfaithful and cheated on her with another reality TV star. Porsha quickly re-followed Dennis and denied the allegations, saying the rumors were created to damage her reputation and businesses.

The reality star in question, "WAGS Atlanta" star Sincerely Ward, denied the reports, too, claiming she "never met" Dennis.

Porsha and Dennis got engaged last September and were set to tie the knot on December 31, 2019.

Despite the split, Dennis still appears on Porsha's Instagram page. In fact, on Father's Day she shared a black and white image of him with their newborn daughter.

"Happy 1st Fathers Day Dennis! Pj @pilarjhena is blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you," she wrote. "It's beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel."