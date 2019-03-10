Alex Rodriguez made sure Jennifer Lopez's weekend was filled with a whole lot of love.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

After both stars announced their engagement on Instagram late on March 9, A-Rod shared a video clip on his Instagram Story that proves an enormous emerald-cut diamond engagement ring wasn't the only surprise he had in store for his new fiancée.

@arod / Instagram

The retired baseball star and businessman's post reveals what appears to be a hotel bed covered in red rose petals spelling out "I [heart] U." Atop a pillow placed on a bench at the foot of the bed, he'd laid out several long-stemmed red roses. While recording the romantic bedroom setup, Alex, 43, briefly panned to a doorway as Jennifer, 49, walked into the room wearing a white outfit. A-Rod added a few emojis to the video too: a red heart, red kissy lips and fire.

The video post, which was captured in full by a fan account, came not long after he shared an Instagram photo revealing J.Lo's ring, which he captioned, "She said yes." Jennifer shared the same pic and captioned hers with eight little hearts.

The couple, who began dating a little more than two years ago, have been on a tropical vacation in recent days. An insider told People magazine the proposal happened during a getaway to the Bahamas.

The glamorous couple gushed about one another in sweet Instagram posts in early February to mark their two-year dating anniversary.

"You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place ... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever moving life," J.Lo wrote in part, while Alex declared, "We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words."