To the outside world, Sandra Bullock has this whole motherhood thing down to a science. In actuality, she's "neurotic" and constantly worried about her children's safety.

To that point, Sandra sees a lot of herself in her character in her new movie "Bird Box," a film in which she plays a a deeply, deeply protective mother of two children.

Rob Latour / Deadline / REX/Shutterstock

While speaking to Los Angeles TV station KTLA, she said that raising her own children, Louis, 8, and daughter Laila, 6, made her relate to her character.

"I now realize what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I'm a little neurotic, in what's happening out in the world, and am I a good mother?" she said. "When you leave the house and they go to school, I check my phone constantly, did the school call, is something, are you gonna get hurt, if they're leaving with somebody else, I panic. I have to learn how to relax within a world that spins that kind of worry and remind myself and my children that it is also a hopeful place."

Sandra's boyfriend of three years, Bryan Randall, has a totally different approach. He has an "understanding of fearlessness."

"I don't," she said. "I'm afraid and I want to make sure that I do everything in my power to protect these two beautiful children that I've been blessed to raise."

She makes it look flawless.