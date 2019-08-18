French Montana has nothing but love for his former flame Khloe Kardashian.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

In a new interview with Haute Living, the "Unforgettable" rapper doesn't have a bad thing to say about his former relationship with the reality star. In fact, he even praises it in a major way.

"I feel like we had a real dope relationship — there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn't come back from," he revealed to the outlet. He continued to explain that the "love was real," between him and Khloe, and that he will always have feelings for her. "When the love was like that, it's always going to be like that," he explained.

The two have remained friends since splitting up in 2014 after dating for less than a year. He even showed up to her sister, Kourtney's 40th birthday party in Las Vegas. However, he doesn't pretend that being friends with your ex is totally easy. "Friendship after a relationship is something that's real hard to do, and I'm glad we've been able to do it," he confessed.

After their breakup, Khloe went on to date James Harden and then Tristan Thompson, who she welcomed a child with in April 2018. However, she ended things with her baby daddy earlier this year after claims he cheated on her with her sister, Kylie Jenner's, best friend Jordyn Woods.

Currently, Khloe seems to be taking a break from men and focusing on herself.

"This summer I have been focused on ME," she captioned an Instagram photo on Sunday, where she strikes a pose in a light-blue bikini and matching cover-up. "Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. #focused #peace #strength."