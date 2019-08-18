Khloe Kardashian is living her best life -- and it shows!

Michael Becker / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star celebrated the weekend by posting a series of bikini photos of herself on the beach with daughter True, making sure to use the attention-grabbing opportunity as a way to spread a message of self-love.

"This summer I have been focused on ME," she captioned the first image, where she strikes a pose in a light-blue bikini and matching cover-up. "Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. #focused #peace #strength."

In the following images, the single mother continues to show off her perfectly sculpted figure as she lounges in the sand on a tropical beach with her daughter. "My beach baby and Me," she captioned the slideshow.

Earlier this month, Khloe shared a video of her full-body workout with trainer Joël Bouraïma, and it was seriously no joke. "Man, I am so sore! I love this feeling though. Means I did a little something," she wrote.

Since splitting from True's father, NBA star Tristan Thompson, Khloe has been working hard on herself -- from the inside out. In addition to grueling workouts with her trainer, she has been emitting so much love and positivity, even when it comes to her ex, who reportedly cheated on her.

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?" she wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post after a fan asserted that "Khloe hates Tristan."

"People make mistakes, but I won't hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual," she added

Fans are clearly impressed with Khloe's latest attitude about life as well as her physique. Her recent Instagram posts have been flooded with so much love, including comments from her mom, Kris Jenner, who referred to her as a "goddess," and her sister, Kim, who commented that she was "Major goals."