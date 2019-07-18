Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Despite their high-profile and messy split, Khloe Kardashian claims she has no "hate" in her heart for ex Tristan Thompson.

Shutterstock

Earlier this week an Instagram user posted a side by side of the NBA star and True Thompson, the15-month-old daughter Khloe and Tristan share. "I know Khloe hates Tristan, but Baby True [is] starting to look just like him," the user commented.

@khloekardashian / Instagram

Khloe saw the comment and decided not to sit back.

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?" she wrote in the comments section. "People make mistakes, but I won't hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual."

She added, "Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She's beautiful!!"

The commenter said she understands what Khloe is saying, but still added that Tristan is a "dog."

Khloe and Tristan split earlier this year after reports surfaced that he was intimate with Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party. Rather than slam Tristan in the press and on social media, she has taken the high road for the sake of their daughter.

Khloe later shared her uplifting thoughts on her Instagram Story.

"Hate no one, no matter how much they've wronged you," she said. "Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Think positively, no matter how hard life is. Give much, even if you've been given little. Forgive all, especially yourself. And never stop praying for the best for everyone."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The reality TV star's comments came a few days after she clapped back at social media users critical of her long fingernails.

"It's annoying when people talk about my nails," she tweeted. "Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. 🙄 happy Monday to you."