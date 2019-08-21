Elvira "Elly" Schneider filed for divorce back in late 2014. Now, nearly five years later, she and "Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider's 26-year marriage is finally -- and legally -- over after plenty of drama.

David Livingston / Getty Images

John made headlines in 2018 when a judge ordered him to spend three days in the Los Angeles County Jail and complete 240 hours of community service for failing to pay temporary spousal support as he dragged out the divorce.

A judge has now signed off on the split, TMZ reports, but not without imposing some serious penalties on the actor, who also makes Christian film and TV projects and performs country music .

TMZ reports that the judge in the case determined that John did his ex Elly wrong when he sold off one of their Louisiana properties and failed to split the proceeds with her. Legal documents obtained by TMZ also reveal that he emptied one of their IRA accounts.

John M. Heller / Getty Images

His behavior led the judge to give Elly sole ownership of their $600,000 California property as well as a different IRA with $60,000 left in it. She'll also get a portion of his Screen Actors Guild pension.

John will also be required to pay Elly's legal fees to the tune of $279,000 as well as $25,000 a month in spousal support (the couple's children are all now adults so child support is not an issue).

The upside is that John, who now has two divorces behind him, can finally marry Alicia Allain, whom he started dating in 2015. The couple celebrated their love with marriage ceremony in the barn at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana, on July 2.

They told People magazine that they wed "before God" and planned to make their union legal once John's divorce was over.