Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor are just 'friends' despite vacationing together, plus more news

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor are still just friends, despite vacationing together

Ryan Seacrest and his ex, Shayna Taylor, aren't letting a defunct romance get in the way of their ability to enjoy one another's company -- or the Amalfi Coast. The pair sparked reconciliation rumors after they were photographed together on a yacht in Positano, Italy, over the weekend -- not far from where they vacationed together as a couple almost exactly one year ago. But a source tells People their shared European vacation doesn't mean the romance is back on. "They dated for a long time and still care immensely about each other as friends," says a source who knows the 44-year-old "Live With Kelly Ryan" host and 27-year-old food blogger. The two split in February after nearly three years of dating. Now, the source says, "they're friends." That was apparently the case even when their breakup was still relatively new. "It was an amicable split and they're still really close," an insider said at the time, adding that, "They still love and care about each other," the source added. Ryan and Shayna did rekindle their romance once before, after their brief split in 2014. When they ended things in February, a source close to Shayna said she "wanted more out of the relationship and "was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn't there yet."

RELATED: See which other stars are still friendly with their exes