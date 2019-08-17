Madonna is ringing in her 61st birthday in style!

The music legend posted several photos and videos to her Instagram page on Friday that showed her celebrating with her Madame X tour crew and her children.

Madge first documented the birthday festivities with a video from her tour rehearsals.

"Madame X is a birthday Girl," she captioned video that featured red and white "X" balloons. "Grateful to the Universe for all that she has received!"

She later shared footage of her 13-year-old children David Banda and Mercy James showing off their moves.

"Birthday Dance," Madonna captioned the video.

On her Instagram Story, she shared pictures of twin daughters Estere and Stelle, 6, rocking matching Madonna T-shirts.

The pop icon's children are now all well aware of their mother's celebrity status.

"The older ones could care less, and the younger ones, they think it's funny," she told Radio.com in May. "Today my 6-year-old twins said to me, 'Mom, everyone's always asking us if Madonna's our mother. And we tell them, 'No, Madame X is our mother.'"

Getty Images for dcp

The mom of six said her children have a fairly regular presence at her tour rehearsals.

"If I'm in rehearsal, they come to see me," she said. "My kids come to see me when I get home, then I go back to work. I usually try my best to have as many meals with them as possible."