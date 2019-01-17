Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift have been very successful at keeping their more than two-year romance under the radar, and the actor claims there is nothing strange about the relationship, despite what he's hearing about it.

Edward Opi / SplashNews.com

While speaking to MR PORTER's weekly digital magazine The Journal on Thursday, Joe labeled the relationship "normal."

"I don't think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, and therefore why should I?," the British actor said. "And then that is defined as being 'strangely private.' Fine. But I don't think it is. I think it's normal."

Joe and the "Bad Blood" songstress began dating in fall 2016. For nearly two years, they didn't publicly acknowledge the romance and avoided cameras. Late last year, Joe, 27, broke his silence about the romance, but still didn't offer any insight into the relationship.

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," he told British Vogue. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people ... but I really prefer to talk about work."

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Late last year, Taylor, 29, didn't directly speak about Joe, but she gushed about his film "The Favourite" on Instagram.

"The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow," she wrote on Nov. 22, adding a swipe option for her followers to pick up tickets to the new period drama.

Many in Taylor's circle believe that an engagement is on the horizon.

"Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her," a source told Us Weekly last year. "She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn't feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point."

A source told People magazine, "She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise. Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She's in a very good place."