Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, has spent much of the past six months at the singer's side, joining her on multiple stops during her Reputation tour.

Now that the tour's over, it looks like Taylor's ready to jump into support mode as Joe's new film, "The Favourite" hits theaters.

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

"The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow," Taylor gushed on Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 22, adding a swipe option for her followers to pick up tickets to the new period drama.

The film, which also stars Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz and Nicholas Hoult, centers around two of the women closest to Queen Anne in 18th Century England and the rivalry that develops as the two vie to become the monarch's top confidante.

Taylor's post about "The Favourite" may have been short and sweet but it was a rare public acknowledgment of the romance for the singer, who reportedly began been dating the British-born actor months before The Sun reported the two were an item.

Earlier this month, Taylor supported Joe at the film's Los Angeles premiere, chatting with his costars and sticking by him through the end of the afterparty, according to People.

Both she and Joe have said little about their relationship - and as Joe recently told British Vogue, that's intentional.

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," he said at the time. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people ... but I really prefer to talk about work."

Taylor, meanwhile, wrapped up her final Reputation tour concert in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

"She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise," an insider tells People, adding, "Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She's in a very good place."

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

From the looks of things, Joe's in a pretty solid place, too. His performance in "The Favourite" --one of four films he appears in this year -- has already been touted as a "breakout" moment for the actor by W magazine.

Joe's currently filming "Harriet," a story about Harriet Tubman that's due out in 2019. He returns to the big screen again next month in "Mary Queen of Scots."