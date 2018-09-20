Taylor Swift's beau Joe Alwyn breaks his silence on their romance, plus more news

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, breaks his silence about their relationship

After about two years of dating Taylor Swift in one of Hollywood's most intensely -- and intentionally -- private romances, Joe Alwyn recently spoke to press for the first time about his relationship. ... Sort of. In a new interview with British Vogue (via the Daily Mail), the actor explains why he and Taylor have kept things under wraps, despite being seen out and about in London and on Taylor's "Reputation Tour," some of which Joe reportedly joined her for. "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," said the 27-year-old. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people ...," he added, "but I really prefer to talk about work." The British star has a number of projects in the hopper, including period dramas "The Favorite," out Nov. 23, and "Mary, Queen of Scots," which hits theaters Dec. 7.

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2018