Jack Osbourne and his ex, Lisa, are feuding again, but this time it has to do with money.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son is asking a judge to deny his ex's request for spousal support, TMZ reported. He is, however, willing to go along with her request to give them joint custody of their three daughters, Pearl, 6, Andy, 3, and Minnie, who was born in February just three months before Jack and Lisa's sudden split.

In another discrepancy, Lisa has asked that Jack pay for her divorce lawyers, but he's arguing that she should foot that bill on her own.

When Jack and Lisa split after nearly six years, things seemed amicable, and they were even spotted at lunch together after divorce papers were filed.

However, on July 30 the split took a turn. TMZ claimed that Jack got violent with Lisa's new boyfriend. According to the website, Jack, 32, showed up at the home he and Lisa, 31, had previously shared because he wanted to talk to her.

But things took a dark turn when Lisa's new boyfriend -- who TMZ identified as actor-model Michael G. Gabel -- showed up "and tried to intervene," TMZ reported.

"Things escalated between the guys and Jack hauled off and punched the [boyfriend] in the head before bolting from the house. Cops were called and a battery report was taken," TMZ claimed.

According to the report, the reason Jack was so upset is because he thought he and Lisa were on track to repair their relationship and be a family again.

When Lisa's boyfriend arrived at the house, TMZ explains, it surprised Jack, who had been "committed to repairing his situation with Lisa."