Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly's split is not as amicable as they've previously claimed.

A new report alleges that Jack got violent with Lisa's new boyfriend less than three months after she filed for divorce following five and a half years of marriage.

REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, on July 30, Jack, 32, showed up at the home he and Lisa, 31, had previously shared because he wanted to talk to her.

But things took a dark turn, law enforcement sources tell TMZ, when Lisa's new boyfriend showed up "and tried to intervene," TMZ explains.

"Things escalated between the guys and Jack hauled off and punched the [boyfriend] in the head before bolting from the house. Cops were called and a battery report was taken," TMZ writes.

The reason Jack was so upset, sources close to the situation tell TMZ, is because he thought he and Lisa were on track to repair their relationship and be a family again. The former couple has three daughters: Pearl, 6, Andy, 3, and Minnie, who was born in February just three months before Jack and Lisa's sudden split.

When Lisa's alleged boyfriend arrived at the house, TMZ explains, it surprised Jack, who TMZ claims has been "committed to repairing his situation with Lisa."

Authorities won't, however, be filing any charges because, sources tell TMZ, the mystery boyfriend doesn't want to press charges and Jack has been uncooperative with cops.

Following their split in May, Jack and Lisa -- who's the founder and CEO of baking decor company Fancy Sprinkles -- posted a joint statement on social media revealing that they were both committed to an amicable parting.

"So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But we just want to clear the air and share with you what's going on. So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What's best for our family now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together," they wrote. "We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything. We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends."

In May, In Touch magazine alleged that Jack cheated on Lisa with Kayti Edwards, the granddaughter of "The Sound of Music" star Julie Andrews who also once reportedly dated Kid Rock. In Touch published a photo of Kayti and Jack at a Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Los Angeles in April.

Just days after the divorce news broke, a TMZ cameraman caught Jack and Lisa out with their kids in Studio City, California. "We're in this for the long haul together so we might as well make it the best we can. We're good. We're just pulling a page out of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's book," Jack explained, referring to the other former couple's famously friendly, mature "conscious uncoupling" a few years earlier.

In June, the "Ozzy & Jack's World Detour" star told Us Weekly that he and Lisa were figuring out how to move forward. "We're trucking along and it is what it is," he said.