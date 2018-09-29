Taylor Swift played the role of the supportive girlfriend on Friday night.

The singer and her beau, Joe Alwyn, are very private and don't flaunt their romance, but on Sept. 28 the duo held hands as they attended the premiere of Joe's new movie "The Favourite" at the New York Film Festival.

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Taylor skipped the red carpet and left through a back door, likely trying to keep the attention on her man. Shutterbugs, though, caught Taylor and Joe as they headed back to her Manhattan apartment.

The "Reputation" singer wore minimal makeup (other than her signature red lipstick) and stunned in her sheer black mini dress featuring red sequins. She completed her ensemble with black high heels. Joe, meanwhile, looked dapper in navy blue suit.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Taylor, of course, has been very public with her love lives in the past, but with Joe, she's been incredibly private. In fact, she had been discreetly dating him for months before the media found out about the relationship in spring 2017.

In the October issue of British Vogue, Joe spoke about the romance publicly for the first time.

"I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people," he said, "but I really prefer to talk about work."

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

Friends of Taylor's think that Joe is actually the one for her.

"He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude," Taylor's BFF Ed Sheeran told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast in October 2017.

In July, a source told Us Weekly, "Joe has really showed her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy. She's the happiest she's ever been."