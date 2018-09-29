Taylor Swift stuns while supporting beau Joe Alwyn for movie premiere
Taylor Swift played the role of the supportive girlfriend on Friday night.
The singer and her beau, Joe Alwyn, are very private and don't flaunt their romance, but on Sept. 28 the duo held hands as they attended the premiere of Joe's new movie "The Favourite" at the New York Film Festival.
Taylor skipped the red carpet and left through a back door, likely trying to keep the attention on her man. Shutterbugs, though, caught Taylor and Joe as they headed back to her Manhattan apartment.
The "Reputation" singer wore minimal makeup (other than her signature red lipstick) and stunned in her sheer black mini dress featuring red sequins. She completed her ensemble with black high heels. Joe, meanwhile, looked dapper in navy blue suit.
Taylor, of course, has been very public with her love lives in the past, but with Joe, she's been incredibly private. In fact, she had been discreetly dating him for months before the media found out about the relationship in spring 2017.
In the October issue of British Vogue, Joe spoke about the romance publicly for the first time.
"I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people," he said, "but I really prefer to talk about work."
Friends of Taylor's think that Joe is actually the one for her.
"He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude," Taylor's BFF Ed Sheeran told Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast in October 2017.
In July, a source told Us Weekly, "Joe has really showed her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy. She's the happiest she's ever been."
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 7 hours ago Romance rumors hit Brad Pitt, plus more news