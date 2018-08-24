Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor are living the life on their European vacation.

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host is currently in Nice, France with his much younger girlfriend (he's 43 and she's 26), after being spotted in Portofino, Italy just days earlier.

During a boat trip off the coast of France, the radio personality decided to soar to new heights, getting some serious air on a jetpack over the water. While Seacrest, clad in a helmet and life vest, mastered the toy, the model snapped photos of him as security on the boat clapped for him.

The couple were also spotted in St. Tropez on their trip and on a boat off the coast of Italy, where they were seen sneaking in kisses and holding hands.

The duo rekindled their romance in early 2017; they had dated from 2013-2014, his first serious relationship after splitting from Julianne Hough.

Seacrest recently opened up to Jimmy Fallon about his life with Taylor, who he lives with in New York, admitting a strange thing the couple have shared.

"I went back to L.A. last weekend, and I get very few nights off with my girlfriend [Taylor], and I said, 'Hey, let's do a date night. I'm going to barbecue," he said. "I get home, and I look at my closet, and I have a few clothes there."

He went on to explain that he chose a great shirt out of the closet. "I pull it out, and I feel it, and I'm like, 'God, I don't know why I didn't bring this to New York. This is great.' It's very soft. It's got a nice dip. So I put it on."

"I'm so proud of it," he continued. "And I'm standing by the grill, and I say, 'Hey babe, what kind of kebab… would you like? She says, 'Why are you wearing my shirt?' I was wearing her shirt, and I was actually kind of proud of it. #WhyIShouldBeSingle."