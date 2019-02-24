What's buzzing at the 2019 Oscars

Surprising win, endearing speech

Let's be honest -- there was no shortage of drama surrounding the Academy Awards before the show even started. Let's recap: Kevin Hart was initially announced as the host, then dropped out after some of his old homophobic quotes resurfaced. For what seemed like months, several names were rumored to be replacing the comedian (Billy Crystal? The Rock? Whoopi Goldberg?). But in the end, the show went on without a host -- for the first time in 30 years. That was also a move that was questioned. So what did a host-less Oscars look like? From red carpet news and trends to the most memorable, thrilling and uncomfortable moments onstage and off, Wonderwall.com is recapping all the buzz from the 91st Annual Academy Awards -- which saw "Green Book" take home the coveted best picture prize -- on Feb. 24, starting with... Olivia Colman's delightful reaction to winning. Talk about an upset! "The Favorite" star Olivia took home the Oscar for best actress, beating out the odds-on, er, favorite, Glenn Close for her work in "The Wife." "You are my idol, this is not how it was meant to be," the British actress -- who will soon be seen as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's "The Crown" -- told Glenn from the stage (always a good sport, Glenn laughed). Appearing genuinely shocked by the win, Olivia said it was "genuinely quite stressful" to be up there accepting the prize then said she'd give "a massive snog" (that's a kiss in Brit-speak) to anyone she forgot to mention. She went on to thank her parents and her children in the incredibly endearing and utterly lovely speech, indicating that she hoped they were watching "because this isn't going to happen again." In closing, Olivia -- who noted she used to work as a cleaner -- said she hoped she inspired others to keeping dreaming big: "To any little girl who's practicing her speech on the telly, you never know!"

