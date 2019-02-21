2019 Academy Awards in memoriam
Hollywood legend Penny Marshall died from complications of diabetes at her California home on Dec. 18, 2018. She was 75. The star first rose to fame as an actress and was best known for her work on "Laverne & Shirley." She later became a respected director, helping films such as "Big" and "A League of Their Own."
