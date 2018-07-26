Celebrities we lost in 2018

When a celebrity dies, it can feel just as painful as losing someone we know. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the stars we've lost so far in 2018, starting with Anthony Bourdain. On June 8 at age 61, the star of CNN's "Parts Unknown" took his own life in his hotel room in the French village of Kaysersberg, leaving fans around the world heartbroken. The beloved TV host, author and chef had become a personal hero to many who dreamed of traveling the globe, trying new foods and living a life somewhere off the beaten path. He left behind an 11-year-old daughter, Ariane. Keep reading for more stars we lost this year...

