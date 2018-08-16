Celebs react to Aretha Franklin's death

Aretha Franklin, one of the most respected and celebrated musical artists of all time, passed away on Aug. 16 at her home in Detroit, where she was receiving hospice care in the final days of her long battle with advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type. She was 76. News of her death came after multiple reports indicated that she was "gravely ill." Aretha, dubbed the Queen of Soul, had been in poor health for several years. One of the most legendary performers of all time, Aretha won 18 Grammys and was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Last year, Aretha announced plans to retire from touring. Following her death, celebrities from all walks of entertainment shared their love for the icon. Keep reading to see how Aretha is being honored...

