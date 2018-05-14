What was the most popular song the year you were born? In honor of the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2018, Wonderwall.com dug through the charts from 1940 to 2005 to find which tune was No. 1 each and every year -- from tracks by Elvis Presley and The Beatles to Prince, Whitney Houston and more. We're starting with a somber song all about love that stole the top spot in the country (and everyone's heart) back in the day...

RELATED: The most famous band the year you were born