Celebrities react to the passing of Penny Marshall

Penny Marshall

Penny Marshall, famed actor, director and producer, died of complications of diabetes at her home in California on Dec. 18. She was 75. Penny became beloved from her work on "Laverne & Shirley." She later became a respected director, leading films such as "Big" and "A League of Their Own." "Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall," her family said in a statement. "Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family." Click through to see how Hollywood reacted to the passing of this legend…