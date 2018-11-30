President George H. W. Bush died at 94: See the reactions from Hollywood

George H W Bush passed away at the age of 94. The former President of the United States was remembered on social media in the aftermath of his death -- which came 7 months after the death of his beloved wife Barbara Bush. His son -- and former President George W. Bush -- released a statement that said: "Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad." Keep reading to see how other's paid tribute to the 41st President of the United States...