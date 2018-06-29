ICYMI: The week in TV for June 24-30

Richard Harrison, The Old Man from "Pawn Stars," dead at 77

Richard "The Old Man" Harrison of "Pawn Stars" fame died on June 25 at 77, his son and co-star Rick Harrison confirmed on Instagram. "He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over," Rick captioned a photo of his father. "He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool 'Old Man' as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show Pawn Stars touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time."

