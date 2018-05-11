ICYMI: Music moments from May 6-11

Scott Hutchison, the singer of the group Frightened Rabbit, has passed away at 36 years old. The musician had been missing since May 9, and on May 11, police confirmed the terrible news after his body was found at Port Edgar in Scotland on the banks of the Firth of Forth. His family released a statement, sharing that Scott "was passionate, articulate and charismatic, as well as being one of the funniest and kindest people we knew. Friends and family would all agree that he had a brilliant sense of humour and was a great person to be around." The singer had previously been open about his battle with depression, and his family touched on his fight in the statement, writing, "Depression is a horrendous illness that does not give you any alert or indication as to when it will take hold of you. Scott battled bravely with his own issues for many years and we are immensely proud of him for being so open with his struggles. His willingness to discuss these matters in the public domain undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues." Tragedy also struck a member of the Williams Brothers quartet, Dick Williams, who died on May 5 of natural causes at the age of 91. The singer -- along with siblings Andy, Bob and Don -- performed on the radio, in movies and with Kay Thompson in a popular nightclub act during the 1940s and '50s.

