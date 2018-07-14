Kate Upton is going to have her first child with husband Justin Verlander.

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

The SI model, 26, posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday to celebrate the good news with her fans.

In the caption of a photo of herself standing on a balcony, rocking a red pantsuit and white-rimmed sunglasses, with a sunny Florida beach serving as the backdrop, Kate wrote, "#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤"

Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Kate is reportedly in Florida for what is known as Miami Swim Week, a place where she's been known to show off her bikini body and represent SI over the years. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is also at Miami Beach to host an open casting for would-be swimsuit models at the W South Beach over the weekend.

Yamamay/Splash News

Kate's husband, Justin Verlander, is also tagged in the post -- the two have been married since November.

Her reps have yet to officially comment.