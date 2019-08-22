Miley Cyrus took to Twitter Thursday to open up about her life and her split from Liam Hemsworth, which she says was a "healthy decision." She also blasted rumors that cheating ended their marriage.

The pop star, who since the breakup has been cozying up to Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter, spoke about being immature, losing out on business deals because of her past and being unfaithful in previous relationships.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time," she wrote, beginning a series of tweets. "What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide."

Miley went on to detail many controversial moments in her life.

"It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20's. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs," she said, noting that her "biggest song" is about drug usage.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Her most personal tweets pertained to Liam, who filed for divorce from her earlier in the week.

"The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here," she wrote. "I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP."

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will," she said. "BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."

She ended her series of personal tweets, writing, "I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger."

Since their split announcement, Miley has been seen kissing Kaitlynn on multiple occasions.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, the "Wrecking Ball" singer penned a long message about nature, which was seemingly littered with cryptic undertones relating to her failed relationship.

"Don't fight evolution, because you will never win," she wrote on Instagram. "Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable."

On Aug. 13, Liam broke his silence, combatting quotes that were previously attributed to him. "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he said on Instagram. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false."

KYLE GRILLOT / AFP/Getty Images

After word of their separation broke, a source told E! News, "they were drifting apart for months."

"They have been trying to make it work for months now," the source said, "but haven't felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year. It's been a rough year."

"This split isn't shocking to people who are actually with them every day," another insider told People magazine. "After they reunited, everyone thought they were this 'perfect' couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They're not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work."