Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are continuing to hook up.

On Aug. 16 -- less than a week after the women were photographed making out and cuddling at a hotel on Italy's Lake Como right before Miley's rep confirmed that the pop star had split from husband Liam Hemsworth after less than eight months of marriage -- the ladies were seen going at it again.

Miley, 26, and Kaitlynn, 30 -- who announced her split from Brody Jenner, 35, earlier in August just a year after their Bali wedding -- were at Soho House in West Hollywood together where they were, an eyewitness told Page Six, "obsessed with each other. They couldn't keep their hands off each other."

The eyewitness continued, "They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. They were basically having sex. There's no question they're together."

The physical displays left Page Six's witness with little doubt that the women's European vacation hookup wasn't just a one-time thing: "They were making out all over the place and didn't care who saw."

The next day, Aug. 17, Miley and Kaitlynn -- who've been friends for a long time and often hung out together with their husbands, Brody and Kaitlynn's "The Hills: New Beginnings" co-star Ashley Wahler recently told "Access Hollywood" -- returned to the scene of the PDA-fest to have lunch with Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus.

"Miley and Kaitlynn have been spending time at Miley's mom's house," a source told E! News. "The three of them drove together in Tish's car [to Soho House]. They were deep in conversation. They had lunch in the restaurant and stayed at the club for almost two hours. They all left together and returned to Tish's house at the end."

Liam, 29, meanwhile, has been in Australia with his family in the wake of the breakup news. He's been spotted grabbing frozen yogurt with brother Chris Hemsworth and the "Thor" star's three young kids, going surfing and dining out with friends in Byron Bay, where Chris lives with his wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky.