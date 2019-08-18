Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter go way back: They used to hang out with their respective exes, Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, as a group.

So just how long have Miley and Kaitlynn known each other? In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Brody and Kaitlynn's "The Hills: New Beginnings" co-stars Jason Wahler and Ashley Wahler provided a little insight into the relationship. (The two women were photographed getting seriously close on a recent European vacation.) According to Jason and Ashley, the foursome have been hanging out together for years.

"I have had a lot of conversations with Kaitlynn during the season, and her and Miley and Liam and Brody would always hang out together," Ashley dished to the outlet. "So I know they've been friends for a long time. Well, they've been friends for a really long time."

A separate report from Page Six claims that Miley and Kaitlynn have been hooking up for quite some time and that Brody is "totally OK with it." Said a source, "Brody is still friends with them. There's no drama."

However, Page Six also reports that Liam was "devastated" when he saw the photos of Miley and Kaitlynn together. "[Liam] was heartbroken and blindsided by those photos," a source said.

Ashley also confessed that Brody and Kaitlynn's split didn't come as a surprise to their co-stars and that there was a lot going on behind the scenes. "I will say, there were a lot of things that people did not get to see, that happened on camera, that they didn't necessarily show," she said. "I think everybody in the cast kind of knew that it was not gonna work out."

Jason agreed, adding: "It was rocky for sure."

While Miley and Liam's families want them to "take time" before ending their marriage, it appears that Miley is getting closer to Kaitlynn and that the two are currently "staying together" in Los Angeles. "Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It's romantic, but also a friendship," a source recently told People. "They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it."

Over the weekend, Kaitlynn even joined Miley on an outing with her mother, Tish. The trio was photographed driving around West Hollywood.