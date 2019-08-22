Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been nearly a year since Nikki Bella and John Cena's relationship ended, but she still cries over the failed romance.

After a fan asked the reality TV star how she handled the public breakup, Nikki said she's still processing it, despite having moved on with her former "Dancing With The Stars" partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

"As far as how you get over a breakup, you really have to do the work on yourself," she said on The Bellas Podcast. "You really, truly, have to love yourself and every day dedicate something to you that is making you better."

She admitted that some days (even now) are worse than others.

"You also have to let yourself cry. That's one thing my life coach helped me a lot with, because I still, you guys, get days when I cry about my breakup. But we were together a long time, we had an amazing relationship and an amazing bond and a lot of love for each other," she said. "But, every day when I need to cry, I let myself cry, because crying is healing. And so, when those tears come, I don't try to hold them in, I find a quiet place and I cry. Also, on top of it, I meditate."

Most of Nikki and John's relationship and breakup played out on "Total Bellas."

Still, Nikki remains tightlipped about certain aspects of the relationship, citing a non-disclosure agreement she signed.

"John wants to keep things private, which is amazing, I respect him so much for that," she said. "The one thing that I can tell you from my point of view and my emotions and my perspective … towards the end I started to become a miserable person. I was very, very unhappy."