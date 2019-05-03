Larry King undergoes heart procedure and more ICYMI celeb news

Heart issue

Larry King is recovering from a heart procedure he had after experiencing chest pains. Some reports on April 29 said the TV legend suffered a heart attack and went into cardiac arrest, but Larry's rep denied those claims. "His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987," his team said in a statement. "He has been recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon. His doctors expect him to make a full recovery."

