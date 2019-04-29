Celebrities react to the death of John Singleton

The shocking news hit the entertainment world on Monday: in the wake of a stroke suffered in mid-April, beloved director John Singleton was being taken off life support. He passed away on April 29 at the age of 51. A Singleton family rep said he passed "peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends." After the death, many of Hollywood's biggest names took to social media to honor the "Boyz in the Hood" and "Poetic Justice" director. Click through to see how the cinema world is mourning the loss of the great John Singleton.