Larry King's publicist is denying reports that the talk show host suffered a heart attack last week, saying he suffered an angina attack.

TMZ initially broke the news, reporting that the beloved TV personality was having trouble breathing on April 25 and was on the verge of checking himself into the hospital for an angiogram. However, while getting ready for the hospital, Larry, 85, went into cardiac arrest, TMZ said.

Larry's rep denied that he went into cardiac arrest, as well.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

According to the TMZ report, the "Larry King Live" legend was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where doctors performed an angioplasty.

"They opened up an artery that had collapsed and inserted several stents," the report stated.

After the procedure, Larry was placed into the cardiac intensive care unit, where he's recovering. There is a chance that he could even be released from the hospital on Monday.

"He is okay right now," a source told People magazine amid the reports. A second source added, "He had an episode with his heart over the weekend and he had an artery opened up and some stents put in. But he's remarkably strong. His doctors even say they don't know how he bounces back from everything so quickly."

Larry had apparently been experiencing breathing issues for months, but doctors didn't not diagnose the severity of the problem.

Larry has suffered from two previous heart attacks.