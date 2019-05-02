Luann de Lesseps isn't taking her probation seriously, having allegedly violated it multiple times, and authorities are unsure how to proceed, according to a new report.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Last August, the "Real Housewives of New York" star stuck a plea deal in her drunken Christmas Eve 2017 arrest in Florida, during which she reportedly attacked a cop. As part of the plea deal, Luann avoided jail time but had to agree to a few terms, including avoiding alcohol for 12 months.

However, court documents obtained by Page Six show that Luann, 53, has indulged in alcohol several times since that plea deal.

The Florida Department of Corrections said in court docs that "per her New York Probation Officer, [she had] an alcohol test conducted on 04/21/2019. [She] admitted to drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago."

After the test results came in, Luann was told she could "immediately enroll in outpatient treatment" but she "declined due to her touring schedule," the documents state. She also declined to be fitted for an alcohol ankle monitoring device because it was "too intrusive," Page Six notes.

REX/Shutterstock

The reality TV star's probation officer said Luann is not serious about her probation, claiming she's violated it twice.

She "failed to provide sufficient documentation of completed [Alcoholics Anonymous] meetings," the officer wrote, citing one of the things agreed upon in her plea deal. "It appears to [the court] that [she] is not serious about her sobriety or the orders of this Court…. As stated on previous notification, [she] has used her unlimited travel as a reason to be noncompliant with her conditions of supervision."

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The paperwork shows that Luann has completed just five AA classes, despite agreeing to attend two classes per week.

"In order to effectively address [her] current relapse, de Lesseps has to be 'available' to participate," the probation officer said.

The report said, "The court has not made a decision on how to proceed with her case."

Luann's probation period is scheduled to end on Aug. 28.