Luann de Lesseps is no longer looking at time behind bars in her drunken arrest case.

According to TMZ, a judge signed off on the "Real Housewives of New York" star's plea deal that lets her dodge a felony charge and keeps her out of jail.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Last Christmas Eve, Luanna was arrested for attacking a police officer in Palm Beach, Florida, during a drunken rampage. According to the Palm Beach Post, an assistant state's attorney said that the reality star slammed a door and kicked a police officer during an alcohol-fueled tirade. She also told people prior to her arrest, "I'm going to kill you all," the state's attorney claimed.

After the arrest, she checked into rehab.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

She was originally facing multiple felony charges, including resisting an officer with violence, but that was reduced to battery as part of the plea deal. In the end, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication. TMZ notes that Luann will have to perform 50 hours of community service and attend two Alcoholics Anonymous classes a week in New York.

She is prohibited from using drugs or alcohol, and she must submit to random testing during one year of probation.

This is one chapter in her life that Luann is happy to close. To say that it's been a rough go for the reality TV star would be an understatement. Over the summer, friends tried to stage an intervention with Luann amid fears that her drinking was getting out of hand. She eventually checked into a treatment facility for the second time in six months.

In July, it was also reported that Luann was being sued by her children. Around that same time, she reportedly split with her boyfriend, Richard Super.