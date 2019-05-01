John Singleton's mother is in possession of a will and last testament that will determine who gets a piece of his estate, according to a report.

On Wednesday, TMZ said that Sheila, who handled all of her son's business affairs, will soon file the will with the probate court.

The fact that there's a will is a huge development, since the late director's mom, Shelia Ward, and one of his daughters have been feuding over his business affairs.

Last week while John was in the hospital following a "major stroke," Sheila filed for a temporary conservatorship so that she could make John's medical and financial decisions for him.

John, she added in her court filing, was involved in "several business projects and was prepared to sign a lucrative settlement agreement" at the end of the month.

John's daughter Cleopatra, though, fought the conservatorship and accused Sheila of trying to cut John's seven children out of his estate.

"My grandmother's intentions toward my father and his children are disturbing," Cleopatra wrote in her response to the court filing. "She cannot be [a] conservator of his person or his estate."

A conservatorship is no longer relevant now that the Oscar-nominated director has passed away.

John died on April 29 after his family took him off life support. He was 51.

Multiple reports claim he was worth about $35 million.

While it's not yet known what's in the will, TMZ notes that John's mother would have gotten nothing if there was no will — Per California law, John's assets would be divided equally among his children. Now, though, John gets to decides who gets what.

It's not known when John signed the will, nor is it known if any of the family members intend to challenge it in court, although that's typically a losing battle.

John's death hit Hollywood like a gut punch, as many of the industry's biggest stars paid tribute to the "Boyz n the Hood" director afterward.

Regina King said he was "one of the greatest to ever do it." Samuel L. Jackson called him a "true friend."

Angela Bassett said, "He gave a voice and an opportunity to many. Count me in that grateful number."

Longtime friends Snoop Dogg said, "Thank you for all that you gave to the world the movies the messages the opportunities to so many people like myself to grace the big screen in a major role with major black actors you were and will always be black excellence love you for life and beyond."