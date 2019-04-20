Legendary director John Singleton has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, but he's under "great medical care," his family said in a statement.

The stroke was reportedly "mild."

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the "2 Fast 2 Furious" director checked himself in earlier this week after experiencing weakness in his leg. John had been in Costa Rica and there is some belief that the flight back to the United States may have triggered the medical emergency.

The doctors are now performing tests, and John is doing rehab.

The director's family released a statement, reading, "On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care."

"We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues," the statement said.

The news prompted friend Snoop Dogg to post a photo of himself and John to Instagram.

"Pray 4 my brother," Snoop said.

Other celebrities took to social media to voice their support.

"Pull thru brother! The world needs your voice and vision. Prayers up for your family as well," Omar Epps tweeted Saturday morning.

Nic Long wrote, "Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY."

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

John's Hollywood credentials are impressive, to say the least. He was nominated for two Academy Awards — Best Director and Best Original Screenplay — in 1991 for "Boyz n the Hood." He's still the youngest filmmaker to get nominations in the two categories.

He also directed the acclaimed show "The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story," "Empire," and "Billions." John has been using his notoriety and credentials to try to further the industry, as he has been teaching a "Film and Culture" course at University of Southern California.