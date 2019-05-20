She's about to be the artist formerly known as Katharine McPhee.

According to TMZ, the actress plans to hyphenate her last name and become Katharine McPhee-Foster after she ties the knot with fiancé David Foster.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

This all could be happening quickly, too.

Last Friday, the couple headed to the the Beverly Hills Courthouse to get their marriage license. David was photographed holding an envelope with the words "Marriage Records" on it.

David and Kat now have three months to officially tie knot, but "I do's" usually come pretty quickly after couples get marriage licenses.

When exactly the couple plans to get hitched isn't known, but they are reportedly planning a summer wedding in London, where Katharine has been starring in a West End production of "Waitress."

David, 69, popped the question to Katharine, 35, last summer on the island of Capri. Since then, they've hinted on social media that their wedding planning is underway -- in January, Katharine joked on Twitter that choosing a bridal party is "like choosing a MySpace Top 8," a reference to the now defunct social media site's function that displayed your chosen favorite eight people.

This spring, Katharine's friends and "Waitress" co-stars surprised her with a "katchelorette" party as soon as she got offstage. According to videos her pals posted on Instagram, strippers and plenty of shots were involved.

Katharine was previously married to Nick Cokas, whom she divorced in 2016, while David has previously been wed to four women -- Yolanda Hadid, Linda Thompson, Rebecca Dyer, and B.J. Cook.