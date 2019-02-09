After getting engaged on the Italian island of Capri last summer, Katharine McPhee and David Foster hope to return to Europe to tie the knot.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Sources tell Page Six Katharine's been having a love affair with London while working on a West End production of "Waitress" there and that she and her fiance are now planning to marry there this summer.

Although no dates or locations are set in stone, one insider tells the tab the singer has set her sights on walking down the aisle "sooner than later," as she, "really wants to get married and doesn't want to wait."

Another source cautioned that the couple has already selected, then moved on from multiple countries while discussing plans for the ceremony and subsequent celebration, which may end up being "very small," given the pair's current considerations.

In the past month, Katharine's shared social media posts indicating she's moving ahead steadily with the wedding plans. In January, she posted an update on her dress plans while trying on some gowns. More recently, she made a crack on Twitter that "picking your bridal party is like a real-life Myspace top 8."

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

A London wedding, by the way, could mean an invite makes its way into the hands of a certain pregnant royal with a showbiz background. As Katharine reminded followers on Instagram last month, she and Duchess Meghan "did musicals together as kids." ("She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life, if you ask me," Katharine joked.)

Or not. Prior to Page Six's mention of Kat and David's interest in a small wedding, a source told Us Weekly the lovebirds were thinking of inviting "about 30 people." That source also referenced London as a possible location for the festivities.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, will also likely be too busy (and sleep-deprived) this summer to attend any old friends' weddings -- they're expecting their first child this spring.

MARC GIDDINGS / AFP/Getty Images

Romance rumors first hit Katharine, 34, and David, 69, in March 2017. Their wedding will mark the start of her second marriage and his fifth.