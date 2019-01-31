Katharine McPhee had an up close and personal brush with royalty many years ago without even knowing it.

On Thursday, the singer posted an amazing throwback image of her and a young Duchess Meghan from the early 2000s when they starred in a musical together.

"Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me," Kat joked on Instagram on Jan. 31.

Katharine is currently near her old musical buddy in London, as she prepares to play Jenna in the United Kingdom premiere of "Waitress."

Perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan will even attend, as they've been known to check out West End shows from time to time.

Chelsea Lauren / WWD / REX/Shutterstock

Of course, a lot has changed for the two women since Kat's baby-faced image was taken. Meghan, 37, is now royalty and expecting her first child with Harry. Katharine, 34, is engaged to David Foster, 69.

Earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly that Kat and David were "leaning toward a small wedding." Meghan, as you'll recall, knows nothing about that. Reports suggest that upwards of 2 billion people watched Meghan and Harry tie the knot on TV, while thousands more lined the streets near their wedding venue.

REX/Shutterstock

Kat and David, a second source tells Us, prefer "a very small wedding in London for about 30 people. They both want to make it a very private, small event."