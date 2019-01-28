Kate Hudson clarifies 'genderless' child-rearing comments, plus more news

Kate Hudson: Comments about raising Rani 'genderless' are click-bait

Contrary to what headlines have suggested, Kate Hudson is not raising her new daughter, Rani, to forgo any connection to her gender. The actress made an announcement to that effect on Instagram on Monday, Jan. 28, telling "friends, fans and others who read this" that her response to a question in an AOL interview was being taken out of context for clicks. "Recently someone asked me something along the lines of if having and raising a girl is different from boys," she explained. "My response was simple. Not really. This whole click bait tactic of saying I'm raising my daughter to be 'genderless' is silly and frankly doesn't even make sense." She captioned the post, "Monday thoughts ❤️." In the interview, Kate, who also has two older sons, was asked: "... does having a baby girl make you do anything differently or change your approach at all?" She replied by saying: "It doesn't really change my approach, but there's definitely a difference. I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]." Page Six notes Kate talked about loving clothes for little girls later in the interview. The actress and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, welcomed Rani in October. She's Kate's first daughter and Danny's first child.

