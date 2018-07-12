What beef?

Three months after headlines claimed there was fresh drama between music stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B -- who've been accused of having a complicated relationship ever since they worked together on the 2017 track "Motorsport" -- Nicki made a gesture that shows she's got nothing but love for her fellow female rapper.

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

According to a new report from The Blast, Nicki just sent Cardi a very pricey gift basket to congratulate her on the July 10 birth of her first child with husband Offset, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Nicki, 35, sources at posh Los Angeles baby boutique Petit Tresor tell The Blast, ordered a $5,000 gift basket for Cardi, 25, "minutes" after the younger rapper announced that her little girl had arrived.

Nicki's request? To "make [the basket] as girly as possible," a source told The Blast. The boutique followed her directions and loaded up the present with some of its most loved products including dolls, stuffed animals, luxury baby clothing and a sterling silver rattle.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Thoughtfully, Nicki also sent over a few things for the new mom. The Blast reports that the gift basket, which was set to be delivered to Cardi's home in Atlanta on July 11, also included luxury organic pampering items for Cardi herself.

Little Kulture -- whose name was chosen by her father, Migos rapper Offset, 26 (real name: Kiari Cephus -- yes, father and daughter share two names) -- is also being spoiled rotten by her parents.

TMZ reports that Cardi and Offset recently loaded up on a ton of high-end baby gear from Couture Kids on Robertson, a fancy baby boutique in West Hollywood. Sources told TMZ the couple spent $7,000 on products including a $1,600 Fendi stroller, a $1,149 Stokke Xplory stroller, a $600 Versace diaper bag, a $195 Givenchy teddy bear, a $3,000 custom recliner and a $455 Young Versace dress.

Kevin Tachman / Getty Images for Vogue

In late June, TMZ reported that Cardi had been gifted with several luxe items that she'd added to her baby registry.

Sources close to the rapper born Belcalis Almanzar told TMZ that Cardi asked for a battery-powered Bentley Bentayga, a kid-sized play car that retails for $700. Cardi also requested a $2,799 bassinet that can be completely covered in gold leaf for an extra $839, TMZ added. As for the less expensive items on her registry? TMZ reported that Cardi wanted a $200 BEABA Babycook set to make homemade baby food for little Kulture Kiari.